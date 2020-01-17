Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 142,777 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,700% compared to the typical volume of 7,930 call options.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 68,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $10,098,505.41. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

NYSE:CAT opened at $148.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.05 and a 200 day moving average of $134.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

