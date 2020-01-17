Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,205 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,551% compared to the typical daily volume of 73 put options.
Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $39.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.19.
About Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
