Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,205 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,551% compared to the typical daily volume of 73 put options.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $39.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.19.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

