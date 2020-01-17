Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.1% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $122,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Apple by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 207,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $315.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.05 and a 1 year high of $317.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1,382.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Longbow Research raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC set a $190.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.36.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

