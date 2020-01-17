Storm (STORM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.39 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Storm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex and Bancor Network. Storm has a market capitalization of $8.39 million and $1.28 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Storm has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.03194267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00201189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00130676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm launched on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,067,151,012 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Radar Relay, Binance, WazirX, Bitbns, Coinrail, Upbit, Kyber Network, HitBTC, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Bancor Network and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

