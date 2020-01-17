Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Acquires 8,433 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 43,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 35,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,692,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 143.1% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 343,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 39,968 shares during the period.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of RODM opened at $29.62 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3497 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.