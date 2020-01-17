Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCM. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0602 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

