Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Takes $225,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $179.79 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.44 and a fifty-two week high of $182.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,275,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total value of $1,138,038.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Argus set a $180.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.21.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

