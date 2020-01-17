STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) traded down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.86 and last traded at $50.89, 1,678 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 94% from the average session volume of 864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.92.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.07.

About STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

