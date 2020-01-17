Strid Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Strid Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises 0.3% of Strid Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strid Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,798,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,062,000 after purchasing an additional 35,694 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,797. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.12. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $60.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

