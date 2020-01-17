StrongHands Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $554,421.00 and $87.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Coindeal.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 80.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,650,692,325 coins and its circulating supply is 16,237,497,971 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Coindeal, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Graviex, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

