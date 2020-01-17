Summit Creek Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,718 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 15.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 6.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kristina Salen sold 9,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $561,803.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 11,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $666,319.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,214,923.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,401 shares of company stock worth $9,495,443 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CSOD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

CSOD stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.93. 8,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,410. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average is $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.81 and a 12-month high of $64.06.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.06 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

