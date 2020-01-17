Summit Creek Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares during the quarter. Omnicell makes up about 3.4% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Omnicell worth $21,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 22.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 25,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,005.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,025,840.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,172 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $91,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,021,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,382. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.40 and a 1 year high of $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sidoti set a $82.00 target price on Omnicell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

