Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $18.04 Million Holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. BIO-TECHNE makes up about 2.8% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $18,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECH stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,240. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.59. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12 month low of $158.80 and a 12 month high of $223.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.22.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.38 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.14.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 11,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $2,444,120.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,476.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,313 shares of company stock worth $14,482,152 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

