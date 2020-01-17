Summit Creek Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Inogen worth $9,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Inogen during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 16.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 235.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Inogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter.

INGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Inogen Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $155.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Inogen had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $91.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Inogen Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

