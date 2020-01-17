Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned 0.99% of Echo Global Logistics worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $577,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 19.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter worth about $1,550,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 60.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 53.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 77,880 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECHO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Echo Global Logistics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Shares of ECHO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.10. 8,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,809. The company has a market capitalization of $630.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.10 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

