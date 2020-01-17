Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 1,740 Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. AlarmCom accounts for 2.1% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of AlarmCom worth $13,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AlarmCom by 11.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,326,000 after buying an additional 603,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,995,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,737,000 after buying an additional 109,046 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,506,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,279,000 after acquiring an additional 314,346 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 749,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 227,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital set a $51.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. First Analysis raised shares of AlarmCom from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,317,628.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALRM traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 29,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,709. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.80. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 122.34%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

