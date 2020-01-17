Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 18,920 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,920 shares during the quarter. ExlService accounts for about 1.7% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ExlService by 99.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 595,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,410,000 after buying an additional 297,151 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the second quarter worth approximately $16,913,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 865.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 202,489 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 13.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 457,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,634,000 after purchasing an additional 53,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 228.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 43,650 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $143,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $41,187.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,404 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,775 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EXLS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.55. The stock had a trading volume of 50,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $72.60.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

