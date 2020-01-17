Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Upgraded by Capital One Financial to “Overweight”

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $13.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.63.
Shares of INN stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $12.63.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,328,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 630.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 449,311 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,752,000 after purchasing an additional 359,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 131.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 13.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,108,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 247,275 shares in the last quarter.
About Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.
