Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Upgraded by Capital One Financial to “Overweight”

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $13.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $13.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on INN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of INN stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.74. Summit Hotel Properties has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $12.63.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,328,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 630.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 449,311 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,752,000 after purchasing an additional 359,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 131.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 255,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 13.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,108,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 247,275 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

