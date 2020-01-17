Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.76. The company had revenue of C$24.66 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Sunday, October 20th.

