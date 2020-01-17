Sunoco LP Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Sunoco in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.24). Sunoco had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

SUN opened at $32.13 on Friday. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Sunoco by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sunoco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Machell Simon acquired 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $84,802.25. Also, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,095.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.