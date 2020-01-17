SunTrust Banks Boosts New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target to $85.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective upped by SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of New Relic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen set a $80.00 price objective on shares of New Relic and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Shares of NEWR traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.47. 603,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,755. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New Relic has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $109.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.43 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $624,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Insiders have sold a total of 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,613 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 5.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 51.9% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 51.9% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 17.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in New Relic by 41.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

