SunTrust Banks Comments on Simon Property Group Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SPG)

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $14.27 for the year.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Shares of SPG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.11. 32,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,368. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.17. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $142.40 and a 12 month high of $186.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Earnings History and Estimates for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit