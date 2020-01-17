SunTrust Banks Comments on Simon Property Group Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $14.27 for the year.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Shares of SPG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.11. 32,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,587,368. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.17. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $142.40 and a 12 month high of $186.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

