SunTrust Banks Lowers Instructure (NYSE:INST) to Hold

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

SunTrust Banks cut shares of Instructure (NYSE:INST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $47.60 price target on the technology company’s stock.

INST has been the topic of a number of other reports. First Analysis downgraded shares of Instructure from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Instructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Instructure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Instructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.38.

INST stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. 517,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. Instructure has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Instructure’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Instructure will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 50,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $2,519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $277,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $31,429.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,471 shares of company stock valued at $8,188,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Instructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Instructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Instructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Instructure by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Instructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Analyst Recommendations for Instructure (NYSE:INST)

