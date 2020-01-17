Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.91

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $5.30. Superior Energy Services shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 1,128 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Superior Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The firm has a market cap of $78.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.10). Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a negative net margin of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $425.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.96 million. Research analysts expect that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -10.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Superior Energy Services news, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 104.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 95,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 794.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 115,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN)

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

