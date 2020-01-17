Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Trading Up 8%

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF)’s share price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.36, approximately 524,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 171,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
Several research firms have commented on SURF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.
The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 15,117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 486,940 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 2.2% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,312,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.
About Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF)
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.
See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.