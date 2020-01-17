Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Trading Up 8%

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF)’s share price was up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.36, approximately 524,073 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 171,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Several research firms have commented on SURF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 176.50% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Surface Oncology Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 15,117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 486,940 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 2.2% in the second quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,312,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

