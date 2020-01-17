Susquehanna Bancshares Begins Coverage on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $80.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock remained flat at $$65.07 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,650,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 127,136 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $10,401,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,321 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

