SVM UK Emerging Fund (LON:SVM) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.50

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (LON:SVM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105.50 ($1.39) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 11258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.36).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 95.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.89.

SVM UK Emerging Fund Company Profile (LON:SVM)

SVM UK Emerging Fund plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by SVM Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom with a focus on Alternative Investment Markets. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with focus on healthcare, technology, business services, travel and gaming.

