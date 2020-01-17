Swarm City (SWT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $357,027.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Swarm City token can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex and YoBit. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $357,027.00 and $283.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swarm City has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.57 or 0.03194267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00201189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00130676 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City’s genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

