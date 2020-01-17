SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.43.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $2.90 on Friday, hitting $146.86. 559,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,483. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.75, for a total value of $868,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $33,829.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,705.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,723,905. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 120.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,137,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $1,624,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

