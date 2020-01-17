SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target Raised to $175.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $155.43.

Shares of SNX opened at $149.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $78.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.46.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $79,795.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,603.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,780 shares of company stock worth $2,723,905. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 23.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 463,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,012 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SYNNEX by 599.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,523,000 after purchasing an additional 315,172 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 4.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 348,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,340,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 112.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after purchasing an additional 68,714 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,566,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

