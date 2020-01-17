Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SYRS. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Shares of SYRS traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,284. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $396.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.49% and a negative net margin of 3,115.38%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn purchased 9,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,146.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

