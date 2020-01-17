SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Truehand Inc

Truehand Inc decreased its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the period. SYSCO comprises approximately 3.6% of Truehand Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Truehand Inc’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

SYY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.82. 4,795,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,363. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.75. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,150,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,634,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

