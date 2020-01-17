Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 7,601,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 3,093,598 shares.The stock last traded at $4.47 and had previously closed at $4.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Tailored Brands from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $204.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 418.48.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.43 million. Tailored Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 427.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tailored Brands during the third quarter worth $264,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 126.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tailored Brands during the third quarter worth $1,103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tailored Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,519,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after buying an additional 346,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Tailored Brands Company Profile (NYSE:TLRD)

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

