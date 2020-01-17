Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Target (NYSE:TGT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.54-1.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. Target also updated its FY 2019
Pre-Market guidance to 6.25-6.45 EPS.

NYSE TGT opened at $116.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.70. Target has a one year low of $67.17 and a one year high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.19.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Earnings History and Estimates for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit