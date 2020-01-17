Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Target (NYSE:TGT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$1.54-1.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. Target also updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 6.25-6.45 EPS.

NYSE TGT opened at $116.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.70. Target has a one year low of $67.17 and a one year high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.19.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

