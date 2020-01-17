TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.70.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Gabelli lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered TD Ameritrade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, G.Research lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.
In related news, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,405,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $949,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,745,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
TD Ameritrade stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,811,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16.
TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 3 EPS for the current year.
TD Ameritrade Company Profile
TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.
