TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Gabelli lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet lowered TD Ameritrade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, G.Research lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,405,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $949,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,745,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 39.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,723,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866,463 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 568.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,426,000 after buying an additional 893,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,060,000 after buying an additional 590,634 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,106,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 370.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 199,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,958,000 after buying an additional 157,046 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,811,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.16.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 3 EPS for the current year.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.