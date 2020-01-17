Team (NYSE:TISI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team (NYSE:TISI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Team, Inc. is a professional, full-service provider of specialty industrial services. Team’s current industrial service offering encompasses on-stream leak repair, hot tapping, fugitive emissions monitoring, field machining, technical bolting, field valve repair, NDE inspection and field heat treating. All these services are required in maintaining high temperature, high pressure piping systems and vessels utilized extensively in the refining, petrochemical, power, pipeline, and other heavy industries. Team’s inspection services also serve the aerospace and automotive industries. “

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on Team in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Team currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE TISI traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 125,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,464. Team has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $459.72 million, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Team had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $290.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Team will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TISI. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Team during the third quarter valued at $6,235,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Team in the second quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Team by 13.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,551,000 after acquiring an additional 149,101 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Team in the third quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Team by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,281,000 after acquiring an additional 59,207 shares during the period.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

