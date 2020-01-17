TechFinancials (LON:TECH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.41

Shares of TechFinancials Inc (LON:TECH) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 712618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $386,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.03.

TechFinancials Company Profile (LON:TECH)

TechFinancials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and licenses financial trading platforms and blockchain-based digital assets solutions. The company operates through two segments, B2C Trading Platform and B2B Licence Income. It offers Forex and CFD online trading solutions, including the implementation of third-party professional Forex trading platform, MetaTrader 5; DragonFinancials, the B2C binary options trading platform; Ladder options comprising various strike prices with a range of payouts; and mobile trading solutions.

