TechFinancials (LON:TECH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.41

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Shares of TechFinancials Inc (LON:TECH) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 712618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $386,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.03.

TechFinancials Company Profile (LON:TECH)

TechFinancials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and licenses financial trading platforms and blockchain-based digital assets solutions. The company operates through two segments, B2C Trading Platform and B2B Licence Income. It offers Forex and CFD online trading solutions, including the implementation of third-party professional Forex trading platform, MetaTrader 5; DragonFinancials, the B2C binary options trading platform; Ladder options comprising various strike prices with a range of payouts; and mobile trading solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for TechFinancials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechFinancials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit