Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $11.99, approximately 297,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 158,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

TEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.67.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.17 million. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 7.39%. Research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina SA will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEO. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at $1,075,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at $1,772,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 316.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 316,850 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the second quarter valued at $259,000. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

