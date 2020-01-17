Telia (STO:TELIA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $42.24

Telia Company AB (STO:TELIA)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.24 and traded as low as $39.67. Telia shares last traded at $39.70, with a volume of 15,086,532 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of SEK 40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of SEK 42.23.

About Telia (STO:TELIA)

Telia Company AB, formerly TeliaSonera AB, provides communication services. The Company connects businesses, individuals, families and communities via fixed and mobile communication solutions. The Company’s segments include Sweden, Europe and Other. The Sweden segment consists of the Company’s mobile, broadband, television and fixed-line operations in Sweden.

