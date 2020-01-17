TENA Reaches Market Cap of $138,033.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. TENA has a market capitalization of $138,033.00 and $7,177.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can now be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and CPDAX. Over the last week, TENA has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.45 or 0.03290452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00202100 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030591 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00131427 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

