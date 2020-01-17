Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the lowest is $0.80. Tesla posted earnings per share of $1.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $12.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on Tesla from $396.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.78.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $357,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,531 shares of company stock worth $33,791,753. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Tesla by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock traded down $4.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $508.94. 5,725,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,797,238. The business’s 50 day moving average is $406.72 and its 200 day moving average is $295.57. Tesla has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $547.41. The company has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.98, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

