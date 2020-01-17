Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 492,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $63,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $9,151,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $1,165,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 530.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.49. 245,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,169. The stock has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.73. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

