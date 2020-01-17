THEKEY Trading Down 1.4% This Week (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $22,863.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000119 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001221 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (TKY) is a token. Its launch date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,489,280,855 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Kucoin, LBank, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

