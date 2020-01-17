Thingschain Price Tops $0.0000 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $19,050.00 and $8,649.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00054936 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00073718 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,923.26 or 1.00347946 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00053525 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain . The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

