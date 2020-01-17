Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Iqvia makes up 1.9% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Iqvia by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in Iqvia by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Iqvia by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Iqvia by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Iqvia stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $160.57. The company had a trading volume of 200,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,382. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.63. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $122.55 and a 1 year high of $164.13.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Cfra upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.83.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

