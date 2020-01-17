Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the quarter. L3Harris comprises 1.5% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,411,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $815,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LHX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.34.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded up $2.52 on Friday, reaching $216.87. 489,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,394. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.27. L3Harris has a one year low of $136.26 and a one year high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

