Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 109.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,258 shares during the quarter. Ball accounts for approximately 1.6% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at about $2,496,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ball by 5.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 9.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 161,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,329,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ball by 55.1% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 184,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after acquiring an additional 65,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $984,762.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 439,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,057,914.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,051,544.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,620,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,610 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $69.26. The company had a trading volume of 25,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ball Co. has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $81.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

