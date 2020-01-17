Timothy Emanuelson Sells 1,057 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $165,727.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Emanuelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 3,260 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $478,894.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $68,592.06.

SPLK opened at $160.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.43 and its 200-day moving average is $130.54. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $107.16 and a 1-year high of $160.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.83 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Splunk by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.06.

