TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,633 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,484,767 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $61,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 7,534 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.78. The stock had a trading volume of 89,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.22.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.32.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

