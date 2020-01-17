TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of TMSR opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. TMSR has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $9.47.
TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter. TMSR had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%.
TMSR Company Profile
TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for TMSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.