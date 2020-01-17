TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TMSR opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.10. TMSR has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $9.47.

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter. TMSR had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%.

In other news, CEO Yimin Jin sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,267,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

